Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:40AM MST until January 28 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and areas west
and east of the El Paso County
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be along west slope
areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe
Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by
early Friday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
