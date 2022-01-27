Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:40AM MST until January 28 at 7:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and areas west

and east of the El Paso County

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be along west slope

areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe

Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by

early Friday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.