Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 10:23PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
An Arctic airmass and associated upper storm system is expected
to arrive Wednesday with significant impacts for our area. This
storm will likely bring the coldest air and the most widespread
winter weather conditions we have experienced this season.
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will begin across
southeast New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin Wednesday
afternoon before spreading south overnight. While forecast models
still differ in the track and timing of the storm system,
greatest ice and snow accumulations favor areas along and north of
Interstate 10.
Combined with the ice and snow, unseasonably cold temperatures
will impact the region. Temperatures will fall below freezing
Wednesday and may not rise back above freezing until the weekend.
Low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will range from near
zero to the teens. Dangerously cold wind chills will also exist
Thursday and Friday mornings with values well below zero for much
of our area.
Travel will likely become hazardous Wednesday into the end of the
week. Now is the time to prepare for the very cold temperatures
and wintry precipitation.
