Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 5:10AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

An Arctic airmass and associated upper storm system is expected

to arrive Wednesday with significant impacts for our area. This

storm will likely bring the coldest air and the most widespread

winter weather conditions we have experienced this season.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will begin across

southeast New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin Wednesday

afternoon before spreading south overnight. While forecast models

still differ in the track and timing of the storm system,

greatest ice and snow accumulations favor areas along and north of

Interstate 10.

Combined with the ice and snow, unseasonably cold temperatures

will impact the region. Temperatures will fall below freezing

Wednesday and may not rise back above freezing until the weekend.

Low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will range from near

zero to the teens. Dangerously cold wind chills will also exist

Thursday and Friday mornings with values well below zero for much

of our area.

Travel will likely become hazardous Wednesday into the end of the

week. Now is the time to prepare for the very cold temperatures

and wintry precipitation.

