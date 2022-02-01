Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 2:45PM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches with isolated higher amounts in the higher elevations of
the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, and Davis.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Wednesday to noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief mix of freezing rain and sleet is
possible before rain changes to snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.
