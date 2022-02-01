Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:45PM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches with isolated amounts of up to 4 inches possible.

Ice accumulations will be up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas. Highest snowfall amounts most likely along the

I-20 corridor east of Midland. Highest ice amounts are most

likely near the I-10 corridor near and east of Fort Stockton.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Wednesday to noon CST /11 AM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.