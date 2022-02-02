High Wind Warning issued February 2 at 3:49AM CST until February 3 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…From 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing snow could cause temporary white out conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temporary blizzard conditions could be

observed.

Use caution if you must drive.