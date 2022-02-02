Wind Chill Advisory issued February 2 at 2:34PM CST until February 3 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until noon CST /11 AM MST/

Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM CST /2 AM

MST/ to 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind

chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not

taken.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.