Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:23PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow packed and potentially icy roads will
create hazardous driving conditions. Significant travel delays
will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.