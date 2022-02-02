Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:55PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along snow packed mountain roads
will be hazardous with the combination of slippery roads and
low visibility. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel
delays are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.