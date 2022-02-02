Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:40AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along snow packed mountain roads

will be hazardous. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel

delays are possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.