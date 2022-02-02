Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:40AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could become difficult and

hazardous. Significant travel delays will be possible..

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.