Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:34PM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis
Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could
result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.