Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 3:42AM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts and
ice accumulations of less then tenth of an inch is possible tonight.
* WHERE…Davis Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief wintry mix of freezing rain and
sleet is possible before transitioning to snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
Comments