Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 3:42AM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of
the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph could cause temporary white out conditions.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson, and Davis.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Wednesday to noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temporary blizzard conditions could be
observed.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.