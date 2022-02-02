Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:23PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will transition to snow this evening and

by late tonight accumulating snow will be possible. Snow packed

and potentially icy roads will create hazardous driving

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.