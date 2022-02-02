Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 12:55PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will transition to snow this evening
and by late tonight accumulating snow will be possible. Snow
packed and potentially icy roads will create hazardous driving
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.