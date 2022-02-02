Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:40AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will transition to snow this evening

and by tonight accumulating snow will be possible. Hazardous

driving conditions may be possible for some roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.