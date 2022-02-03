Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 1:32PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Winter weather has come to a close across our region, however

any snow and ice that melts this afternoon will quickly refreeze

after sunset. This will cause hazardous travel conditions

overnight and for the early morning commute on Friday. Beware of

black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as well as

other elevated surfaces including sidewalks and parking lots.

Motorists should exercise caution by slowing down and increasing

following distance.

In addition to rough travel conditions, extreme cold is expected

overnight with sub zero degree wind chills in many locations.

Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes, plants, pets,

and checking on the vulnerable.