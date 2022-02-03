Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 1:32PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Winter weather has come to a close across our region, however
any snow and ice that melts this afternoon will quickly refreeze
after sunset. This will cause hazardous travel conditions
overnight and for the early morning commute on Friday. Beware of
black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as well as
other elevated surfaces including sidewalks and parking lots.
Motorists should exercise caution by slowing down and increasing
following distance.
In addition to rough travel conditions, extreme cold is expected
overnight with sub zero degree wind chills in many locations.
Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes, plants, pets,
and checking on the vulnerable.
