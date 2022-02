* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

10 below zero.

* WHERE…The Otero Mesa and much of Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads may remain slick and hazardous.

Use caution while driving.

Use caution while spending time outside. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.