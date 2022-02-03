Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 1:56PM CST until February 4 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of minus 5
to minus 10.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico, the Guadalupe and
Davis Mountains, and portions of the Permian Basin.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Also minimize time outdoors.
Comments