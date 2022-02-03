Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 1:56PM CST until February 4 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of minus 5

to minus 10.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico, the Guadalupe and

Davis Mountains, and portions of the Permian Basin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves. Also minimize time outdoors.