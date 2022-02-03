Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 3:05AM CST until February 3 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until noon CST /11 AM MST/

Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM CST /2 AM

MST/ to 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia.

If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you

get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.