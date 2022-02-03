Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 3:05AM CST until February 3 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until noon CST /11 AM MST/
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM CST /2 AM
MST/ to 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia.
If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you
get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.