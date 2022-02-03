Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 5:10PM CST until February 4 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

10 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.