Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 5:10PM CST until February 4 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.