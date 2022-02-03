Skip to Content
February 4, 2022 12:23 AM
Published 4:10 PM

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 3 at 5:10PM CST until February 4 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /8 AM
MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

