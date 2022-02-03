Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 3:05AM CST until February 3 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis
Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in
hypothermia.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.