Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 7:31AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow is mostly finished. However some snow will
linger through much of this morning. 1-3 inches is possible this
morning with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the
mountains and 3 to 5 inches across the lowlands. Winds gusting
to 20 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…through 11 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow packed and potentially icy roads
will create hazardous driving conditions. Significant travel
delays will be possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.