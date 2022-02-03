Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 7:31AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow is mostly finished. However some snow will

linger through much of this morning. 1-3 inches is possible this

morning with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the

mountains and 3 to 5 inches across the lowlands. Winds gusting

to 20 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN…through 11 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow packed and potentially icy roads

will create hazardous driving conditions. Significant travel

delays will be possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.