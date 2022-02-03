Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 7:31AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Some snow is still expected with another inch or two

possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting to 20 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN…through 11 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some areas of light snow will continue this

morning. Roads may become snow packed in a few areas. Rainfall

from last night along with melting snow will freeze on some

roadways and create dangerous icing conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.