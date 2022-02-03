Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 7:31AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Some snow is still expected with another inch or two
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting to 20 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest
Texas.
* WHEN…through 11 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some areas of light snow will continue this
morning. Roads may become snow packed in a few areas. Rainfall
from last night along with melting snow will freeze on some
roadways and create dangerous icing conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.