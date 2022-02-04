Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 1:08PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Black ice will remain a potential hazard again tonight. Many
locations are expected to reach above freezing this afternoon and
any melted snow or ice will refreeze tonight, causing some roads
and bridges to become slick into early Saturday morning. Untreated
parking lots, and sidewalks that have not completely dried out
will also be at risk for ice. Motorists should exercise caution by
slowing down and increasing following distance.
Very cold temperatures are expected again tonight into Saturday
morning with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single
digits. Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes, plants,
pets, and checking on the vulnerable.
