Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 1:08PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Black ice will remain a potential hazard again tonight. Many

locations are expected to reach above freezing this afternoon and

any melted snow or ice will refreeze tonight, causing some roads

and bridges to become slick into early Saturday morning. Untreated

parking lots, and sidewalks that have not completely dried out

will also be at risk for ice. Motorists should exercise caution by

slowing down and increasing following distance.

Very cold temperatures are expected again tonight into Saturday

morning with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single

digits. Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes, plants,

pets, and checking on the vulnerable.