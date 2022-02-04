Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 2:19AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Precipitation has ended for our region but very cold temperatures

will continue through Saturday morning. There is a concern for

black ice this morning as any wet spots will have refrozen overnight,

potentially impacting the morning commute. Many places will get

above freezing today but any lingering snow or ice will be able to

refreeze on the roadways again tonight. Black ice will once again

be possible Saturday morning, especially in low-lying areas and

bridges and overpasses. Untreated roadways and sidewalks that have

not completely dried out will also be at risk for ice. Motorists

should exercise caution by slowing down and increasing following

distance.

Very cold temperatures are expected this morning with temperatures

in the single digits and sub zero wind chills in many locations.

These very cold temperatures will continue through Saturday

morning as well. Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes,

plants, pets, and checking on the vulnerable.