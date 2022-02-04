Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 2:19AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
Precipitation has ended for our region but very cold temperatures
will continue through Saturday morning. There is a concern for
black ice this morning as any wet spots will have refrozen overnight,
potentially impacting the morning commute. Many places will get
above freezing today but any lingering snow or ice will be able to
refreeze on the roadways again tonight. Black ice will once again
be possible Saturday morning, especially in low-lying areas and
bridges and overpasses. Untreated roadways and sidewalks that have
not completely dried out will also be at risk for ice. Motorists
should exercise caution by slowing down and increasing following
distance.
Very cold temperatures are expected this morning with temperatures
in the single digits and sub zero wind chills in many locations.
These very cold temperatures will continue through Saturday
morning as well. Prepare for the cold weather by protecting pipes,
plants, pets, and checking on the vulnerable.
