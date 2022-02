* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

10 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.