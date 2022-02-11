High Wind Warning issued February 11 at 5:53PM CST until February 12 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass in Texas.

* WHEN…From 5 AM CST /4 AM MST/ to 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.