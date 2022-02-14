Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 12:30PM MST until February 15 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113 in

Southwest and South Central New Mexico.

* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…7 to 14 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across fire weather zone 111 in

Southwest New Mexico.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.