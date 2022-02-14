Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:11PM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER ALONG WITH

VERY WINDY, AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO,

WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, AND UPPER TRANS PECOS…

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning which is in effect from noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM

CST /7 PM MST/ Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been

issued from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Chaves Plains, Eddy

Plains, Lea, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. For

the watch Wednesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 35 mph, gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 7 or critical to extreme.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur.