Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:11PM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red
Flag Warning which is in effect from noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM
CST /7 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson county, Sacramento Foothills and
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph,
except 20 to 25 mph Dawson county.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent, except 13 percent
Dawson county.
* RFTI…6 to 7 or critical to extreme, except 3 near critical
Dawson County.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
Comments