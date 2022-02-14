Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:11PM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning which is in effect from noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM

CST /7 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson county, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph,

except 20 to 25 mph Dawson county.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent, except 13 percent

Dawson county.

* RFTI…6 to 7 or critical to extreme, except 3 near critical

Dawson County.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.