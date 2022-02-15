High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM MST Wednesday. For

the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions are expected through

Wednesday evening with the highest winds Wednesday afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.