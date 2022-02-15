High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind
Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Dona Ana County.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MST this
evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST
Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility from Blowing Dust
are likely.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments