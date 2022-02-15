High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, Much of far West Texas including El Paso.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur between 12

and 5 PM. Reductions in visibility from blowing dust are

possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.