High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, Much of far West Texas including El Paso.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur between 12
and 5 PM. Reductions in visibility from blowing dust are
possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments