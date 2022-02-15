High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 1:34PM CST until February 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Wednesday to 6 AM CST /5 AM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
