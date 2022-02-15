High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 8:39PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas

including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana

Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing

dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of

blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.