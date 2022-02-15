High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 8:39PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas
including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana
Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing
dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of
blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
