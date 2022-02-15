Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 1:39PM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, WESTERN

PERMIAN BASIN, AND UPPER TRANS PECOS FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME

FIRE DANGER…

* TIMING…For the warning, this morning through early this

evening. For the watch, Wednesday afternoon through early

Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur.