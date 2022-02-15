Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 3:26AM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, WESTERN
PERMIAN BASIN, AND UPPER TRANS PECOS FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER…
* TIMING…For the warning, this morning through early this
evening. For the watch, Wednesday afternoon through early
Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur.