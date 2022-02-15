Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 3:26AM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, GUADALUPE AND
DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* TIMING…For the warning, this morning through early this
evening. For the watch, Wednesday afternoon through early
Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…Today, Southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Wednesday, west 40 to 55 with gusts to 75 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent today, as low as 15
percent on Wednesday.
* RFTI…8 or extreme today, 5 or critical Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.