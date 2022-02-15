Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 3:26AM CST until February 15 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, GUADALUPE AND

DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* TIMING…For the warning, this morning through early this

evening. For the watch, Wednesday afternoon through early

Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…Today, Southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Wednesday, west 40 to 55 with gusts to 75 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent today, as low as 15

percent on Wednesday.

* RFTI…8 or extreme today, 5 or critical Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.