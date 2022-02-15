Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 7:15AM MST until February 15 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113 in
Southwest and South Central New Mexico.
* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…7 to 14 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across fire weather zone 111 in
Southwest New Mexico.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.