Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM MST Wednesday. For
the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions are expected through
Wednesday evening with the highest winds Wednesday afternoon.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
Comments