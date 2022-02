* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Gila National Forest, Black Range, and much of Sierra

County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur mid-day

Wednesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.