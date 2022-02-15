Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 1:28PM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Luna County.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST

Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility less than a quarter mile has

been reported near Columbus. Winds will decrease tonight before

increasing again late Wednesday morning.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.