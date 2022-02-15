Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 8:39PM MST until February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.