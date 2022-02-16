Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected at times.
* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas
including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana
Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing
dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of
blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
