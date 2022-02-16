Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected at times.

* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas

including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana

Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing

dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of

blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.