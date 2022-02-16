High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:27AM CST until February 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 AM CST /5 AM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to
trailers and high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can
reduce visibility suddenly to near zero. Severe turbulence near
the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.