High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:27AM CST until February 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 AM CST /5 AM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to

trailers and high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can

reduce visibility suddenly to near zero. Severe turbulence near

the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.