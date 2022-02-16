High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:27AM CST until February 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and west
Texas.
* WHEN…From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon to 6 AM CST /5
AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to
trailers and high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can
reduce visibility suddenly to near zero. Motorists should
exercise extreme caution while driving in the high wind warning
area. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind that may cause you to
lose control of your vehicle.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments