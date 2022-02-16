High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas
including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana
Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing
dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of
blowing dust.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.