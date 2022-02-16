High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, El Paso Metro, and Far West Texas

including El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and southern Dona Ana

Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing

dust are likely. Motorists should not drive into an area of

blowing dust.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.