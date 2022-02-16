High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM MST Wednesday. For
the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.